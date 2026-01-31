Advens mySOC® is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Advens. AISI SOC is a commercial managed detection and response tool by AISI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams stretched thin by alert volume will benefit most from Advens mySOC®'s managed model; you're outsourcing the 24/7 triage to analysts who actually investigate before escalating, not drowning in raw detections. The Open XDR platform normalizes data across endpoints, cloud, network, and OT environments in a single pane, which matters when your infrastructure spans multiple domains. Skip this if you need deep post-incident forensics and recovery automation; mySOC® prioritizes detection and initial analysis over SOAR-driven remediation, so you'll still own the response heavy lifting.
SMB and mid-market teams without in-house SOC capacity should use AISI SOC for its fixed-cost managed detection model that eliminates the hiring and burnout problem; the dedicated Service Delivery Manager per client means you're not a ticket in a queue at a faceless tier-one provider. The vendor's 58-person team and France-based operation signal they're focused on analyst quality over volume scaling. Skip this if your organization has already built a strong internal detection function or needs the investigation depth that comes with forensics-heavy incident response; AISI's strength is catching what's happening in real time, not necessarily reconstructing complex breach timelines after the fact.
Managed Detection & Response service with 24/7 SOC and Open XDR platform
Managed SOC service with 24/7 monitoring, threat detection & incident response.
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Common questions about comparing Advens mySOC® vs AISI SOC for your managed detection and response needs.
Advens mySOC®: Managed Detection & Response service with 24/7 SOC and Open XDR platform. built by Advens. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include 24/7 security monitoring by analysts, Open XDR platform for multi-environment data collection, Machine learning-based threat detection..
AISI SOC: Managed SOC service with 24/7 monitoring, threat detection & incident response. built by AISI. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include 24/7 continuous information system monitoring, Threat detection and alert processing by SOC analysts, Root cause analysis and incident risk evaluation..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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