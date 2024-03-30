AI EdgeLabs AI-Generated Playbooks

SMB and mid-market SOCs drowning in alert volume will see immediate payoff from AI EdgeLabs AI-Generated Playbooks because it collapses the time between detection and containment by generating both investigation and remediation steps in real time. The tool covers four NIST Respond functions (incident management, analysis, mitigation, and adverse event characterization), which means you're not just automating busywork but closing the gap between what you detect and what you actually fix. Skip this if your team has the bandwidth to hand-craft playbooks or if you need deep integration with your existing SOAR; the hybrid deployment and smaller vendor footprint mean less out-of-the-box connector coverage than consolidated platforms offer.