Teams running Android infrastructure or testing attack surface on ADB endpoints will find ADBHoney valuable because it's free, requires minimal setup, and gives you real visibility into who's probing your devices over the network. With 179 GitHub stars and active community use, it's proven effective at catching reconnaissance and brute-force attempts before they escalate. Skip this if you need a managed honeypot service with alerting integrations or if your threat model centers on physical device compromise rather than remote network attacks.

Bifrozt

Linux security teams with limited budgets who want to catch attackers post-breach will find value in Bifrozt's high-interaction honeypot approach, which logs attacker behavior and system modifications in detail rather than just flagging presence. The free pricing removes cost as a barrier for small teams or proof-of-concept deployments, and the data integrity features mean you can actually trust what the honeypot captured as evidence. Skip this if you need deception across Windows, cloud infrastructure, or network segments; Bifrozt's Linux-only scope is a hard boundary.