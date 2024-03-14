ADBHoney

Teams running Android infrastructure or testing attack surface on ADB endpoints will find ADBHoney valuable because it's free, requires minimal setup, and gives you real visibility into who's probing your devices over the network. With 179 GitHub stars and active community use, it's proven effective at catching reconnaissance and brute-force attempts before they escalate. Skip this if you need a managed honeypot service with alerting integrations or if your threat model centers on physical device compromise rather than remote network attacks.