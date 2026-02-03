Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. Fortra Terranova Security is a commercial security awareness training tool by Fortra. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training
Security teams at startups and mid-market firms drowning in generic training modules should pick Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training for its AI-powered content generation, which actually cuts production time instead of just promising personalization. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0's Awareness and Training function with role-based learning paths and phishing simulations integrated into a single workflow, eliminating the typical tool-swapping tax. Skip this if you need compliance training as your primary use case; the strength here is behavioral change through engagement analytics and custom content, not checkbox audits.
SMBs and mid-market companies with lean security teams should choose Fortra Terranova Security for phishing simulation that actually moves the metrics; the platform's drill-and-measure workflow cuts time spent designing campaigns in half compared to running them manually. The vendor's 1,730-person scale means you get both the training breadth of an enterprise player and support responsive enough for a smaller ops team. Skip this if your organization needs NIST Detect or Response capabilities alongside awareness training; Terranova is deliberately front-loaded on PR.AT, the awareness pillar, and doesn't include incident response tooling.
Security awareness training platform with AI-powered content and phishing sims
Security awareness training platform with phishing simulations and content
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training vs Fortra Terranova Security for your security awareness training needs.
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform with AI-powered content and phishing sims. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include AI-powered training content generation, Interactive deepfake and AI threat scenarios, Compliance training library for security frameworks..
Fortra Terranova Security: Security awareness training platform with phishing simulations and content. built by Fortra..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training is developed by Adaptive Security. Fortra Terranova Security is developed by Fortra. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training and Fortra Terranova Security serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases: both are Security Awareness Training tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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