Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing click rates will see faster behavior change with Adaptive Control Center's micro-learning modules paired with immediate phishing and deepfake simulations, because people retain what hits them fast and repeatedly. The platform handles NIST PR.AT awareness training requirements directly through role-based access control and automated employee syncing, reducing manual enrollment overhead. Skip this if your organization needs to track post-breach incident response or remediation workflows; Adaptive Control Center is training-first, not incident-response integrated.

Fortra Terranova Security

SMBs and mid-market companies with lean security teams should choose Fortra Terranova Security for phishing simulation that actually moves the metrics; the platform's drill-and-measure workflow cuts time spent designing campaigns in half compared to running them manually. The vendor's 1,730-person scale means you get both the training breadth of an enterprise player and support responsive enough for a smaller ops team. Skip this if your organization needs NIST Detect or Response capabilities alongside awareness training; Terranova is deliberately front-loaded on PR.AT, the awareness pillar, and doesn't include incident response tooling.