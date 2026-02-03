Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Control Center is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. Fortra Terranova Security is a commercial security awareness training tool by Fortra. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing click rates will see faster behavior change with Adaptive Control Center's micro-learning modules paired with immediate phishing and deepfake simulations, because people retain what hits them fast and repeatedly. The platform handles NIST PR.AT awareness training requirements directly through role-based access control and automated employee syncing, reducing manual enrollment overhead. Skip this if your organization needs to track post-breach incident response or remediation workflows; Adaptive Control Center is training-first, not incident-response integrated.
SMBs and mid-market companies with lean security teams should choose Fortra Terranova Security for phishing simulation that actually moves the metrics; the platform's drill-and-measure workflow cuts time spent designing campaigns in half compared to running them manually. The vendor's 1,730-person scale means you get both the training breadth of an enterprise player and support responsive enough for a smaller ops team. Skip this if your organization needs NIST Detect or Response capabilities alongside awareness training; Terranova is deliberately front-loaded on PR.AT, the awareness pillar, and doesn't include incident response tooling.
Admin platform for managing security awareness training programs
Security awareness training platform with phishing simulations and content
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Adaptive Control Center vs Fortra Terranova Security for your security awareness training needs.
Adaptive Control Center: Admin platform for managing security awareness training programs. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Role-based access control (RBAC), Bot click prevention and filtering, Real-time admin alerts and notifications..
Fortra Terranova Security: Security awareness training platform with phishing simulations and content. built by Fortra..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Control Center is developed by Adaptive Security. Fortra Terranova Security is developed by Fortra. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Control Center and Fortra Terranova Security serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases: both are Security Awareness Training tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox