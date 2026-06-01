Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AironWorks is a commercial security awareness training tool by AironWorks. Fortra Terranova Security is a commercial security awareness training tool by Fortra. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMBs and mid-market companies with lean security teams should choose Fortra Terranova Security for phishing simulation that actually moves the metrics; the platform's drill-and-measure workflow cuts time spent designing campaigns in half compared to running them manually. The vendor's 1,730-person scale means you get both the training breadth of an enterprise player and support responsive enough for a smaller ops team. Skip this if your organization needs NIST Detect or Response capabilities alongside awareness training; Terranova is deliberately front-loaded on PR.AT, the awareness pillar, and doesn't include incident response tooling.
AI platform for automated phishing simulation & security awareness training.
Security awareness training platform with phishing simulations and content
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Common questions about comparing AironWorks vs Fortra Terranova Security for your security awareness training needs.
AironWorks: AI platform for automated phishing simulation & security awareness training. built by AironWorks. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing simulations across email, SMS, voice, and deepfake channels, Automated creation of tailored training content (videos, presentations, surveys), Automated campaign launch, management, and scheduling..
Fortra Terranova Security: Security awareness training platform with phishing simulations and content. built by Fortra..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AironWorks is developed by AironWorks. Fortra Terranova Security is developed by Fortra. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AironWorks and Fortra Terranova Security serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases: both are Security Awareness Training tools, both cover Gamification, Social Engineering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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