Adaptive Compliance: Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations. built by Adaptive Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training..

Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform with AI-powered content and phishing sims. built by Adaptive Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-powered training content generation, Interactive deepfake and AI threat scenarios, Compliance training library for security frameworks..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.