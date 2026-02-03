Adaptive Security Risk: Quantifies user-driven risk with real-time scoring and automated remediation. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Real-time dynamic risk scoring for individuals and organizations, Automated personalized training and phishing simulations based on risk scores, Risk-based reporting segmented by role, department, and location..

Proofpoint Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform to educate employees on cyber threats. built by Proofpoint. Core capabilities include User behavior change training, Attack identification and reporting education, Risk-based learning automation..

Both serve the Human Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.