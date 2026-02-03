Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Risk is a commercial human risk management tool by Adaptive Security. Proofpoint Security Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by Proofpoint. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best human risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security leaders who need to quantify which employees pose the highest risk will find Adaptive Security Risk's real-time scoring and automated remediation cycle hard to match; it converts abstract awareness training into measurable risk reduction tied to individual behavior. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 domains from awareness through continuous monitoring, with particular strength in ID.RA and DE.CM through credential breach tracking and multi-channel phishing simulations that surface actual exposure patterns. Skip this if your team lacks the operational bandwidth to act on role-based risk reports weekly, or if you're looking for a lightweight annual training checkbox tool rather than an active risk management platform.
Proofpoint Security Awareness Training
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need measurable behavior change, not just compliance checkboxes, should evaluate Proofpoint Security Awareness Training for its risk-based learning automation that tailors content to employee roles and past mistakes. The platform directly addresses NIST CSF 2.0's Awareness and Training function and has matured enough across 5,000-person customer bases to show real shifts in click rates and reported phishing attempts. Skip this if your org primarily needs one-off annual training videos or lacks the infrastructure to track and act on behavioral metrics; Proofpoint demands ongoing engagement data to justify its cost.
Quantifies user-driven risk with real-time scoring and automated remediation
Security awareness training platform to educate employees on cyber threats
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Risk vs Proofpoint Security Awareness Training for your human risk management needs.
Adaptive Security Risk: Quantifies user-driven risk with real-time scoring and automated remediation. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Real-time dynamic risk scoring for individuals and organizations, Automated personalized training and phishing simulations based on risk scores, Risk-based reporting segmented by role, department, and location..
Proofpoint Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform to educate employees on cyber threats. built by Proofpoint. Core capabilities include User behavior change training, Attack identification and reporting education, Risk-based learning automation..
Both serve the Human Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Risk differentiates with Real-time dynamic risk scoring for individuals and organizations, Automated personalized training and phishing simulations based on risk scores, Risk-based reporting segmented by role, department, and location. Proofpoint Security Awareness Training differentiates with User behavior change training, Attack identification and reporting education, Risk-based learning automation.
Adaptive Security Risk is developed by Adaptive Security. Proofpoint Security Awareness Training is developed by Proofpoint. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Risk and Proofpoint Security Awareness Training serve similar Human Risk Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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