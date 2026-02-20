Amplifier for Jamf Compliance Benchmarks: Automates Jamf compliance remediation via Slack/Teams user engagements. built by Amplifier Security. Core capabilities include Connect Jamf Compliance Benchmark Smart Groups to trigger automated workflows, Real-time user engagement via Slack or Microsoft Teams for compliance issue resolution, AI-powered automation to reduce manual security team follow-up toil..

Proofpoint Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform to educate employees on cyber threats. built by Proofpoint. Core capabilities include User behavior change training, Attack identification and reporting education, Risk-based learning automation..

Both serve the Human Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.