Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Amplifier for Jamf Compliance Benchmarks is a free human risk management tool by Amplifier Security. Proofpoint Security Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by Proofpoint. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best human risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Amplifier for Jamf Compliance Benchmarks
Security teams managing Jamf-heavy Mac fleets will get immediate value from Amplifier for Jamf Compliance Benchmarks because it routes compliance failures directly to end users via Slack or Teams instead of creating ticket backlogs, cutting the manual notification work that typically consumes half your remediation cycle. The free pricing and native Jamf Smart Group integration mean you can deploy it in hours without budget approval. Skip this if your organization uses Intune for device management or runs a fragmented multi-MDM environment; the tool's strength is specifically Jamf-centric automation.
Proofpoint Security Awareness Training
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need measurable behavior change, not just compliance checkboxes, should evaluate Proofpoint Security Awareness Training for its risk-based learning automation that tailors content to employee roles and past mistakes. The platform directly addresses NIST CSF 2.0's Awareness and Training function and has matured enough across 5,000-person customer bases to show real shifts in click rates and reported phishing attempts. Skip this if your org primarily needs one-off annual training videos or lacks the infrastructure to track and act on behavioral metrics; Proofpoint demands ongoing engagement data to justify its cost.
Automates Jamf compliance remediation via Slack/Teams user engagements.
Security awareness training platform to educate employees on cyber threats
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Amplifier for Jamf Compliance Benchmarks vs Proofpoint Security Awareness Training for your human risk management needs.
Amplifier for Jamf Compliance Benchmarks: Automates Jamf compliance remediation via Slack/Teams user engagements. built by Amplifier Security. Core capabilities include Connect Jamf Compliance Benchmark Smart Groups to trigger automated workflows, Real-time user engagement via Slack or Microsoft Teams for compliance issue resolution, AI-powered automation to reduce manual security team follow-up toil..
Proofpoint Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform to educate employees on cyber threats. built by Proofpoint. Core capabilities include User behavior change training, Attack identification and reporting education, Risk-based learning automation..
Both serve the Human Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Amplifier for Jamf Compliance Benchmarks differentiates with Connect Jamf Compliance Benchmark Smart Groups to trigger automated workflows, Real-time user engagement via Slack or Microsoft Teams for compliance issue resolution, AI-powered automation to reduce manual security team follow-up toil. Proofpoint Security Awareness Training differentiates with User behavior change training, Attack identification and reporting education, Risk-based learning automation.
Amplifier for Jamf Compliance Benchmarks is developed by Amplifier Security. Proofpoint Security Awareness Training is developed by Proofpoint. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Amplifier for Jamf Compliance Benchmarks and Proofpoint Security Awareness Training serve similar Human Risk Management use cases. Key differences: Amplifier for Jamf Compliance Benchmarks is Free while Proofpoint Security Awareness Training is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox