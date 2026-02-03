Adaptive Security Risk: Quantifies user-driven risk with real-time scoring and automated remediation. built by Adaptive Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time dynamic risk scoring for individuals and organizations, Automated personalized training and phishing simulations based on risk scores, Risk-based reporting segmented by role, department, and location..

Amplifier Security Platform: Human risk management platform using AI nudges to drive employee self-remediation. built by Amplifier Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Human risk quantification by mapping people, assets, and behavior signals, AI-driven employee nudges to trigger real-time behavior change, Micro-training delivered in the flow of work tied to detected risk..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.