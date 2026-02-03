Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Adaptive Security. PhishingBox Phishing Simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by PhishingBox. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need a phishing program that tests users across the channels attackers actually use, and Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations covers email, voice, SMS, and video in one platform without forcing separate vendor contracts. The AI-generated voice simulations with custom personas and OSINT-based email generation mean your red team spends less time building realistic scenarios and more time analyzing which users stay vulnerable. Skip this if your organization runs a lean security operation and only needs email phishing tests; the multichannel depth and automated training orchestration assume you have someone dedicated to running and iterating on the program.
PhishingBox Phishing Simulation
SMB and mid-market teams with stretched security staff will get the most from PhishingBox Phishing Simulation because it bundles phishing campaigns, employee training, and AI-powered email threat detection without requiring separate tool licenses. The built-in KillPhish threat analysis for Office 365 and Security Inbox mean you're catching missed emails while simultaneously training the people who click them, addressing both DE.CM and PR.AT in one workflow. Skip this if your organization needs advanced threat hunting or incident response orchestration; PhishingBox is deliberately shallow on detection rigor and won't replace your email gateway.
Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video
Phishing simulation and security awareness training platform for employees
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations vs PhishingBox Phishing Simulation for your phishing simulation needs.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..
PhishingBox Phishing Simulation: Phishing simulation and security awareness training platform for employees. built by PhishingBox. Core capabilities include Simulated phishing attack campaigns, Pre-built phishing email templates and template editor, Target and group management..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations differentiates with Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations. PhishingBox Phishing Simulation differentiates with Simulated phishing attack campaigns, Pre-built phishing email templates and template editor, Target and group management.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is developed by Adaptive Security. PhishingBox Phishing Simulation is developed by PhishingBox. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations and PhishingBox Phishing Simulation serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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