Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..

Moxso Phishing Simulation: AI-based phishing simulation platform for employee security awareness training. built by Moxso. Core capabilities include AI-based dynamic phishing simulations adapted to individual employee risk levels, Continuous automated phishing simulation delivery, Baseline testing to measure organizational phishing identification capability..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.