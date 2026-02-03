Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Adaptive Security. Moxso Phishing Simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Moxso. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need a phishing program that tests users across the channels attackers actually use, and Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations covers email, voice, SMS, and video in one platform without forcing separate vendor contracts. The AI-generated voice simulations with custom personas and OSINT-based email generation mean your red team spends less time building realistic scenarios and more time analyzing which users stay vulnerable. Skip this if your organization runs a lean security operation and only needs email phishing tests; the multichannel depth and automated training orchestration assume you have someone dedicated to running and iterating on the program.
Security teams in startups and mid-market companies that struggle with baseline phishing awareness will see immediate returns from Moxso's Phishing Simulation; its AI-adapted campaigns target high-risk employees rather than blasting everyone equally, which cuts training fatigue while lifting identification rates faster. The platform delivers continuous automated simulations with monthly departmental reporting, letting you track whether awareness training actually moves the needle instead of guessing. Skip this if your organization needs integrated incident response or advanced email gateway controls; Moxso focuses narrowly on the awareness and training pillar of NIST CSF 2.0, not threat detection or containment.
Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video
AI-based phishing simulation platform for employee security awareness training
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations vs Moxso Phishing Simulation for your phishing simulation needs.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..
Moxso Phishing Simulation: AI-based phishing simulation platform for employee security awareness training. built by Moxso. Core capabilities include AI-based dynamic phishing simulations adapted to individual employee risk levels, Continuous automated phishing simulation delivery, Baseline testing to measure organizational phishing identification capability..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations differentiates with Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations. Moxso Phishing Simulation differentiates with AI-based dynamic phishing simulations adapted to individual employee risk levels, Continuous automated phishing simulation delivery, Baseline testing to measure organizational phishing identification capability.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is developed by Adaptive Security. Moxso Phishing Simulation is developed by Moxso. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations and Moxso Phishing Simulation serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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