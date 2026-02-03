Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Healthcare Solutions is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Adaptive Security. NINJIO AWARE is a commercial security awareness training tool by NINJIO. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Adaptive Security Healthcare Solutions
Healthcare security teams with limited staff should pick Adaptive Security Healthcare Solutions for its AI-driven phishing simulations that automatically personalize attacks based on employee role and risk profile, cutting manual campaign setup time dramatically. The platform covers NIST PR.AT awareness training and ID.RA risk assessment, meaning you get both the training delivery and the risk-based targeting most competitors charge separately for. Skip this if your organization needs deep SIEM integration or forensics tooling; Adaptive Security is strictly awareness and simulation, not incident response.
Teams building a security culture from scratch, especially startups and SMBs with minimal existing training infrastructure, should pick NINJIO AWARE for its video-first format that actually gets watched instead of ignored. The monthly 3-4 minute episodes paired with 90-second executive clips and Core 4 onboarding create a structured on-ramp that covers NIST CSF 2.0's awareness and training pillar without requiring custom content creation. Skip this if you need advanced phishing simulation, role-based compliance tracking, or integration with your existing LMS; NINJIO AWARE prioritizes engagement and retention over measurement depth.
Security awareness training platform for healthcare with AI-driven phishing sims
Security awareness training platform using video episodes and microlearning
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Healthcare Solutions vs NINJIO AWARE for your phishing simulation needs.
Adaptive Security Healthcare Solutions: Security awareness training platform for healthcare with AI-driven phishing sims. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include AI-enhanced customizable training modules, Deepfake video generation for training, OSINT-based personalization..
NINJIO AWARE: Security awareness training platform using video episodes and microlearning. built by NINJIO. Core capabilities include Monthly 3-4 minute video training episodes based on real-world attacks, Attack vector-based training content, Quiz assessments at the end of each episode..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Healthcare Solutions differentiates with AI-enhanced customizable training modules, Deepfake video generation for training, OSINT-based personalization. NINJIO AWARE differentiates with Monthly 3-4 minute video training episodes based on real-world attacks, Attack vector-based training content, Quiz assessments at the end of each episode.
Adaptive Security Healthcare Solutions is developed by Adaptive Security. NINJIO AWARE is developed by NINJIO. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Healthcare Solutions and NINJIO AWARE serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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