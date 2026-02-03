Adaptive Security Healthcare Solutions: Security awareness training platform for healthcare with AI-driven phishing sims. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include AI-enhanced customizable training modules, Deepfake video generation for training, OSINT-based personalization..

NINJIO AWARE: Security awareness training platform using video episodes and microlearning. built by NINJIO. Core capabilities include Monthly 3-4 minute video training episodes based on real-world attacks, Attack vector-based training content, Quiz assessments at the end of each episode..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.