Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Adaptive Security. NINJIO AWARE is a commercial security awareness training tool by NINJIO. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need a phishing program that tests users across the channels attackers actually use, and Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations covers email, voice, SMS, and video in one platform without forcing separate vendor contracts. The AI-generated voice simulations with custom personas and OSINT-based email generation mean your red team spends less time building realistic scenarios and more time analyzing which users stay vulnerable. Skip this if your organization runs a lean security operation and only needs email phishing tests; the multichannel depth and automated training orchestration assume you have someone dedicated to running and iterating on the program.
Teams building a security culture from scratch, especially startups and SMBs with minimal existing training infrastructure, should pick NINJIO AWARE for its video-first format that actually gets watched instead of ignored. The monthly 3-4 minute episodes paired with 90-second executive clips and Core 4 onboarding create a structured on-ramp that covers NIST CSF 2.0's awareness and training pillar without requiring custom content creation. Skip this if you need advanced phishing simulation, role-based compliance tracking, or integration with your existing LMS; NINJIO AWARE prioritizes engagement and retention over measurement depth.
Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video
Security awareness training platform using video episodes and microlearning
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations vs NINJIO AWARE for your phishing simulation needs.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..
NINJIO AWARE: Security awareness training platform using video episodes and microlearning. built by NINJIO. Core capabilities include Monthly 3-4 minute video training episodes based on real-world attacks, Attack vector-based training content, Quiz assessments at the end of each episode..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations differentiates with Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations. NINJIO AWARE differentiates with Monthly 3-4 minute video training episodes based on real-world attacks, Attack vector-based training content, Quiz assessments at the end of each episode.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is developed by Adaptive Security. NINJIO AWARE is developed by NINJIO. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations and NINJIO AWARE serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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