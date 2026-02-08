Adaptive Identity Proofing: Adaptive identity proofing solution for account security and fraud prevention. built by Verosint. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Risk-based adaptive identity proofing workflows, SignalPrint tracking and verification, Verified Print on file storage and comparison..

Anonybit Decentralized Biometrics Storage: Decentralized biometric storage system using distributed cloud architecture. built by Anonybit. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Decentralized biometric storage across multi-party cloud, Biometric data sharding and anonymization, Multi-modal biometric support (face, voice, iris, fingerprint)..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.