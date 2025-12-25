Alibaba Cloud ID Verification: AI-powered eKYC solution for real-time identity verification using OCR and facial. built by Alibaba Cloud. headquartered in China. Core capabilities include eKYC end-to-end identity verification with customizable module combinations, OCR-based ID recognition supporting documents from 100+ countries and regions, Liveness detection countering face presentation attacks and device hijacking injection attacks..

Anonybit Decentralized Biometrics Storage: Decentralized biometric storage system using distributed cloud architecture. built by Anonybit. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Decentralized biometric storage across multi-party cloud, Biometric data sharding and anonymization, Multi-modal biometric support (face, voice, iris, fingerprint)..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.