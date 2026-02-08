Anonybit Decentralized Biometrics Storage

Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing centralized biometric vaults will find real value in Anonybit's sharded architecture; the decentralized model eliminates the single point of compromise that makes traditional biometric databases a liability. The vendor covers NIST PR.AA and PR.DS explicitly through multi-party computation and anonymization-by-design rather than encryption alone, which matters for regulated verticals like financial services and healthcare. Skip this if you need a turnkey identity platform with passwordless SSO baked in; Anonybit solves the storage and matching problem cleanly but doesn't replace your core identity provider.