Adaptive Compliance: Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training..

Secure Mentem Security Awareness: Security awareness program development and implementation service. built by Secure Mentem. Core capabilities include Custom security awareness program development, Behavioral science-based training methodology, Security awareness metrics and measurement..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.