AironWorks: AI platform for automated phishing simulation & security awareness training. built by AironWorks. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing simulations across email, SMS, voice, and deepfake channels, Automated creation of tailored training content (videos, presentations, surveys), Automated campaign launch, management, and scheduling..

Secure Mentem Security Awareness: Security awareness program development and implementation service. built by Secure Mentem. Core capabilities include Custom security awareness program development, Behavioral science-based training methodology, Security awareness metrics and measurement..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.