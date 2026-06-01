Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AironWorks is a commercial security awareness training tool by AironWorks. Secure Mentem Security Awareness is a commercial security awareness training tool by Secure Mentem. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Secure Mentem Security Awareness
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in generic phishing simulations should pick Secure Mentem Security Awareness for its behavioral science methodology, which actually moves the needle on employee security decisions instead of just measuring clicks. The vendor backs this with empirical research-based program design and human incident response services that tie awareness directly to real breach outcomes. Skip this if your organization needs a self-service platform with minimal vendor involvement; Secure Mentem operates as a managed service requiring active partnership on program customization and measurement.
AI platform for automated phishing simulation & security awareness training.
Security awareness program development and implementation service
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Common questions about comparing AironWorks vs Secure Mentem Security Awareness for your security awareness training needs.
AironWorks: AI platform for automated phishing simulation & security awareness training. built by AironWorks. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing simulations across email, SMS, voice, and deepfake channels, Automated creation of tailored training content (videos, presentations, surveys), Automated campaign launch, management, and scheduling..
Secure Mentem Security Awareness: Security awareness program development and implementation service. built by Secure Mentem. Core capabilities include Custom security awareness program development, Behavioral science-based training methodology, Security awareness metrics and measurement..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AironWorks differentiates with AI-generated phishing simulations across email, SMS, voice, and deepfake channels, Automated creation of tailored training content (videos, presentations, surveys), Automated campaign launch, management, and scheduling. Secure Mentem Security Awareness differentiates with Custom security awareness program development, Behavioral science-based training methodology, Security awareness metrics and measurement.
AironWorks is developed by AironWorks. Secure Mentem Security Awareness is developed by Secure Mentem. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AironWorks and Secure Mentem Security Awareness serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases: both are Security Awareness Training tools, both cover Security Culture. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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