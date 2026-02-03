Adaptive Compliance: Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training..

Right-Hand Human Risk Mgmt Platform: HRM platform delivering real-time, behavior-based security training to employees. built by Right-Hand. Core capabilities include Employee risk scoring based on behavioral signals and training performance, Automated, personalized training modules based on individual risk profiles, Phishing simulation with instant remedial training upon failure..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.