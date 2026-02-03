Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform with AI-powered content and phishing sims. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include AI-powered training content generation, Interactive deepfake and AI threat scenarios, Compliance training library for security frameworks..

Right-Hand Human Risk Mgmt Platform: HRM platform delivering real-time, behavior-based security training to employees. built by Right-Hand. Core capabilities include Employee risk scoring based on behavioral signals and training performance, Automated, personalized training modules based on individual risk profiles, Phishing simulation with instant remedial training upon failure..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.