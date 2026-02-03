Adaptive Compliance: Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training..

Inspired eLearning PhishProof™: Phishing Simulation Software: Phishing simulation software that tests and trains employees to identify phishing. built by Inspired eLearning. Core capabilities include Baseline phishing campaigns with Phishing Preparedness Score, Unlimited phishing simulations with pre-built templates, Email and USB phishing simulation..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.