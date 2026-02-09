AD Tripwires is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Horizon3.ai. Bait and Switch Honeypot is a free honeypots & deception tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that treat Active Directory as a detection problem, not just a hardening problem, should evaluate AD Tripwires. It deploys honeypot objects directly into AD to catch reconnaissance and lateral movement before it reaches production assets, and the integration with Horizon3.ai's NodeZero platform means you validate that your tripwires actually work against your real attack surface. Skip this if your team lacks the AD expertise to maintain decoy objects or if you're looking for a tool that also handles response automation; AD Tripwires is detection and alerting only.
Security teams running on-premise networks who need to actively flush out lateral movement will benefit most from Bait and Switch Honeypot; its aggressive deception tactics,fake credentials, decoy services, trigger-based alerts,force attackers to reveal themselves before they pivot. The free pricing means you can deploy multiple instances across subnets without budget negotiation. Skip this if your infrastructure is primarily cloud-native or if your team lacks the manual tuning required to keep false positives from overwhelming your SOC; honeypots demand active monitoring, not set-and-forget configuration.
Active Directory deception technology for threat detection and response
An active and aggressive honeypot tool for network security.
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Common questions about comparing AD Tripwires vs Bait and Switch Honeypot for your honeypots & deception needs.
AD Tripwires: Active Directory deception technology for threat detection and response. built by Horizon3.ai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Active Directory deception objects deployment, Threat detection through tripwire mechanisms, Alert generation on unauthorized AD access..
Bait and Switch Honeypot: An active and aggressive honeypot tool for network security..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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