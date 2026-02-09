AD Tripwires: Active Directory deception technology for threat detection and response. built by Horizon3.ai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Active Directory deception objects deployment, Threat detection through tripwire mechanisms, Alert generation on unauthorized AD access..

Bait and Switch Honeypot: An active and aggressive honeypot tool for network security..

Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.