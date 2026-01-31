Acalvio ShadowPlex is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Acalvio Technologies. AD Tripwires is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Horizon3.ai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with exposed APIs, web applications, or IoT infrastructure should use ShadowPlex to catch reconnaissance and credential attacks before they reach production systems. The platform's external-facing decoys generate high-fidelity threat intelligence in STIX format while monitoring for password spraying and brute-force attempts, directly addressing ID.RA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your attack surface is entirely internal or if you need deep visibility into post-breach lateral movement; ShadowPlex is optimized for early detection at the perimeter, not incident response.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that treat Active Directory as a detection problem, not just a hardening problem, should evaluate AD Tripwires. It deploys honeypot objects directly into AD to catch reconnaissance and lateral movement before it reaches production assets, and the integration with Horizon3.ai's NodeZero platform means you validate that your tripwires actually work against your real attack surface. Skip this if your team lacks the AD expertise to maintain decoy objects or if you're looking for a tool that also handles response automation; AD Tripwires is detection and alerting only.
Deception platform using external-facing decoys for threat intel & recon detection
Active Directory deception technology for threat detection and response
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Common questions about comparing Acalvio ShadowPlex vs AD Tripwires for your honeypots & deception needs.
Acalvio ShadowPlex: Deception platform using external-facing decoys for threat intel & recon detection. built by Acalvio Technologies. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include External-facing decoys for web apps, APIs, and IPv6 IIoT services, Reconnaissance detection and early attack visibility, Credential abuse monitoring (password spraying, brute-force, credential stuffing)..
AD Tripwires: Active Directory deception technology for threat detection and response. built by Horizon3.ai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Active Directory deception objects deployment, Threat detection through tripwire mechanisms, Alert generation on unauthorized AD access..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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