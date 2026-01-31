Acalvio ShadowPlex: Deception platform using external-facing decoys for threat intel & recon detection. built by Acalvio Technologies. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include External-facing decoys for web apps, APIs, and IPv6 IIoT services, Reconnaissance detection and early attack visibility, Credential abuse monitoring (password spraying, brute-force, credential stuffing)..

AD Tripwires: Active Directory deception technology for threat detection and response. built by Horizon3.ai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Active Directory deception objects deployment, Threat detection through tripwire mechanisms, Alert generation on unauthorized AD access..

Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.