Mid-market and enterprise teams scanning high-volume web applications and APIs will get the fastest time-to-remediation from Acunetix Web Application & API Security because its proof-of-exploit feature eliminates the false positive triage work that burns through security resources. The blended DAST/IAST approach detects over 12,000 vulnerability types including zero-days, and scheduled continuous scanning catches drift in multi-environment deployments. Skip this if your main gap is secure code review or SAST; Acunetix prioritizes detection over identifying vulnerable code lines early in the pipeline, so developers won't get line-level guidance before deployment.

Tplmap

Penetration testers and red teamers validating template injection exposure across legacy web applications should run Tplmap early in assessments; it detects vulnerabilities across nine template engines (Jinja2, Mako, Twig, ERB, and others) that most generic scanners miss entirely. The 4,000+ GitHub stars reflect active maintenance and real-world adoption by practitioners who need fast command-line enumeration without GUI overhead. Skip this if your scope is Windows/.NET stacks or if you need post-exploitation payload delivery built in; Tplmap finds the hole and proves it works, then hands off to your exploitation framework.