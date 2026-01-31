Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Acunetix. Tplmap is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Acunetix Web Application & API Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams scanning high-volume web applications and APIs will get the fastest time-to-remediation from Acunetix Web Application & API Security because its proof-of-exploit feature eliminates the false positive triage work that burns through security resources. The blended DAST/IAST approach detects over 12,000 vulnerability types including zero-days, and scheduled continuous scanning catches drift in multi-environment deployments. Skip this if your main gap is secure code review or SAST; Acunetix prioritizes detection over identifying vulnerable code lines early in the pipeline, so developers won't get line-level guidance before deployment.
Penetration testers and red teamers validating template injection exposure across legacy web applications should run Tplmap early in assessments; it detects vulnerabilities across nine template engines (Jinja2, Mako, Twig, ERB, and others) that most generic scanners miss entirely. The 4,000+ GitHub stars reflect active maintenance and real-world adoption by practitioners who need fast command-line enumeration without GUI overhead. Skip this if your scope is Windows/.NET stacks or if you need post-exploitation payload delivery built in; Tplmap finds the hole and proves it works, then hands off to your exploitation framework.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation
Tplmap is a command-line tool that detects and exploits server-side template injection vulnerabilities in web applications across multiple template engines.
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Common questions about comparing Acunetix Web Application & API Security vs Tplmap for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning..
Tplmap: Tplmap is a command-line tool that detects and exploits server-side template injection vulnerabilities in web applications across multiple template engines..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is developed by Acunetix. Tplmap is open-source with 4,023 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security and Tplmap serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases. Key differences: Acunetix Web Application & API Security is Commercial while Tplmap is Free, Tplmap is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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