Acunetix Web Application & API Security: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning..

Aikido DAST Scanner: DAST scanner that identifies web app vulnerabilities and attack surfaces. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated daily DAST scans, API discovery and security scanning for REST and GraphQL, Nuclei-based scanning for self-hosted applications..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.