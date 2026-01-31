Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Acunetix. Aikido DAST Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acunetix Web Application & API Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams scanning high-volume web applications and APIs will get the fastest time-to-remediation from Acunetix Web Application & API Security because its proof-of-exploit feature eliminates the false positive triage work that burns through security resources. The blended DAST/IAST approach detects over 12,000 vulnerability types including zero-days, and scheduled continuous scanning catches drift in multi-environment deployments. Skip this if your main gap is secure code review or SAST; Acunetix prioritizes detection over identifying vulnerable code lines early in the pipeline, so developers won't get line-level guidance before deployment.
Mid-market and SMB teams that need continuous API security visibility without hiring dedicated AppSec staff should start here with Aikido DAST Scanner. It handles REST, GraphQL, and authenticated flows in a single scan cycle, and the automated Swagger generation means you're mapping attack surface the day you deploy, not weeks later. Skip this if you need SAST or SCA baked in; Aikido is DAST-only, which keeps it fast but leaves code and dependency risk uncovered.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation
DAST scanner that identifies web app vulnerabilities and attack surfaces
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Common questions about comparing Acunetix Web Application & API Security vs Aikido DAST Scanner for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning..
Aikido DAST Scanner: DAST scanner that identifies web app vulnerabilities and attack surfaces. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated daily DAST scans, API discovery and security scanning for REST and GraphQL, Nuclei-based scanning for self-hosted applications..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security differentiates with Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning. Aikido DAST Scanner differentiates with Automated daily DAST scans, API discovery and security scanning for REST and GraphQL, Nuclei-based scanning for self-hosted applications.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is developed by Acunetix. Aikido DAST Scanner is developed by Aikido Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security and Aikido DAST Scanner serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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