Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is a commercial runtime application self-protection tool by Akamai. Tplmap is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best runtime application self-protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing e-commerce or payment-processing sites should use Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance to catch skimming attacks and form-jacking that network-layer tools completely miss. PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requires client-side controls, and Akamai's hybrid deployment covers both first-party and third-party script monitoring without forcing a wholesale infrastructure rebuild. The honest gap: this tool excels at detection and compliance reporting but lacks the incident response automation that larger SOCs expect, making it a better fit for organizations with dedicated compliance teams than those treating this as part of broader threat hunting.
Penetration testers and red teamers validating template injection exposure across legacy web applications should run Tplmap early in assessments; it detects vulnerabilities across nine template engines (Jinja2, Mako, Twig, ERB, and others) that most generic scanners miss entirely. The 4,000+ GitHub stars reflect active maintenance and real-world adoption by practitioners who need fast command-line enumeration without GUI overhead. Skip this if your scope is Windows/.NET stacks or if you need post-exploitation payload delivery built in; Tplmap finds the hole and proves it works, then hands off to your exploitation framework.
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is a security tool that monitors and protects against client-side threats on websites, aiding in PCI DSS v4.0 compliance.
Tplmap is a command-line tool that detects and exploits server-side template injection vulnerabilities in web applications across multiple template engines.
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance vs Tplmap for your runtime application self-protection needs.
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance: Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is a security tool that monitors and protects against client-side threats on websites, aiding in PCI DSS v4.0 compliance. built by Akamai..
Tplmap: Tplmap is a command-line tool that detects and exploits server-side template injection vulnerabilities in web applications across multiple template engines..
Both serve the Runtime Application Self-Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is developed by Akamai. Tplmap is open-source with 4,023 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance and Tplmap serve similar Runtime Application Self-Protection use cases. Key differences: Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is Commercial while Tplmap is Free, Tplmap is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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