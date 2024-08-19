Mid-market and enterprise teams managing e-commerce or payment-processing sites should use Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance to catch skimming attacks and form-jacking that network-layer tools completely miss. PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requires client-side controls, and Akamai's hybrid deployment covers both first-party and third-party script monitoring without forcing a wholesale infrastructure rebuild. The honest gap: this tool excels at detection and compliance reporting but lacks the incident response automation that larger SOCs expect, making it a better fit for organizations with dedicated compliance teams than those treating this as part of broader threat hunting.

Tplmap

Penetration testers and red teamers validating template injection exposure across legacy web applications should run Tplmap early in assessments; it detects vulnerabilities across nine template engines (Jinja2, Mako, Twig, ERB, and others) that most generic scanners miss entirely. The 4,000+ GitHub stars reflect active maintenance and real-world adoption by practitioners who need fast command-line enumeration without GUI overhead. Skip this if your scope is Windows/.NET stacks or if you need post-exploitation payload delivery built in; Tplmap finds the hole and proves it works, then hands off to your exploitation framework.