Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Acunetix. Rapid7 InsightAppSec is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Rapid7. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acunetix Web Application & API Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams scanning high-volume web applications and APIs will get the fastest time-to-remediation from Acunetix Web Application & API Security because its proof-of-exploit feature eliminates the false positive triage work that burns through security resources. The blended DAST/IAST approach detects over 12,000 vulnerability types including zero-days, and scheduled continuous scanning catches drift in multi-environment deployments. Skip this if your main gap is secure code review or SAST; Acunetix prioritizes detection over identifying vulnerable code lines early in the pipeline, so developers won't get line-level guidance before deployment.
Development teams and mid-market security ops will get the most from Rapid7 InsightAppSec because it handles API scanning alongside traditional web app testing without requiring separate tools or workflow context-switching. The tool covers 95+ attack types and integrates directly into Jira, meaning vulnerability triage happens where developers already live instead of in a standalone portal. Skip this if your organization needs SAST or supply-chain scanning; InsightAppSec is DAST-only and won't catch code-level risks before deployment.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation
DAST tool for automated web app and API vulnerability scanning and testing
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Common questions about comparing Acunetix Web Application & API Security vs Rapid7 InsightAppSec for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning..
Rapid7 InsightAppSec: DAST tool for automated web app and API vulnerability scanning and testing. built by Rapid7. Core capabilities include Black-box security testing for web applications and APIs, Support for 95+ attack types, Attack Replay for vulnerability validation and patch testing..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security differentiates with Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning. Rapid7 InsightAppSec differentiates with Black-box security testing for web applications and APIs, Support for 95+ attack types, Attack Replay for vulnerability validation and patch testing.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is developed by Acunetix. Rapid7 InsightAppSec is developed by Rapid7. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security and Rapid7 InsightAppSec serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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