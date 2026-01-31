Acunetix Web Application & API Security: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning..

Rapid7 InsightAppSec: DAST tool for automated web app and API vulnerability scanning and testing. built by Rapid7. Core capabilities include Black-box security testing for web applications and APIs, Support for 95+ attack types, Attack Replay for vulnerability validation and patch testing..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.