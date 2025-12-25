Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AppCheck API Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by AppCheck. Rapid7 InsightAppSec is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Rapid7. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs across multiple domains will get the most from AppCheck API Scanner because it actually discovers endpoints instead of relying on incomplete specs, then tests authorization flaws that static scanners consistently miss. The fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL schemas, combined with HMAC and AWS v4 signing support, means you're scanning real API behavior rather than guessing payloads. Skip this if your APIs are behind strict API gateways or if you need post-breach response capabilities; AppCheck is built for vulnerability identification, not incident recovery.
Development teams and mid-market security ops will get the most from Rapid7 InsightAppSec because it handles API scanning alongside traditional web app testing without requiring separate tools or workflow context-switching. The tool covers 95+ attack types and integrates directly into Jira, meaning vulnerability triage happens where developers already live instead of in a standalone portal. Skip this if your organization needs SAST or supply-chain scanning; InsightAppSec is DAST-only and won't catch code-level risks before deployment.
API vulnerability scanner with support for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs
DAST tool for automated web app and API vulnerability scanning and testing
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AppCheck API Scanner vs Rapid7 InsightAppSec for your dynamic application security testing needs.
AppCheck API Scanner: API vulnerability scanner with support for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include REST, SOAP, and GraphQL API scanning, SPA crawling and endpoint discovery, Automatic fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL..
Rapid7 InsightAppSec: DAST tool for automated web app and API vulnerability scanning and testing. built by Rapid7. Core capabilities include Black-box security testing for web applications and APIs, Support for 95+ attack types, Attack Replay for vulnerability validation and patch testing..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppCheck API Scanner differentiates with REST, SOAP, and GraphQL API scanning, SPA crawling and endpoint discovery, Automatic fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL. Rapid7 InsightAppSec differentiates with Black-box security testing for web applications and APIs, Support for 95+ attack types, Attack Replay for vulnerability validation and patch testing.
AppCheck API Scanner is developed by AppCheck. Rapid7 InsightAppSec is developed by Rapid7. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppCheck API Scanner integrates with Jira, TeamCity. Rapid7 InsightAppSec integrates with Atlassian Jira. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AppCheck API Scanner and Rapid7 InsightAppSec serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox