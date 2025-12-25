AppCheck API Scanner: API vulnerability scanner with support for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include REST, SOAP, and GraphQL API scanning, SPA crawling and endpoint discovery, Automatic fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL..

Rapid7 InsightAppSec: DAST tool for automated web app and API vulnerability scanning and testing. built by Rapid7. Core capabilities include Black-box security testing for web applications and APIs, Support for 95+ attack types, Attack Replay for vulnerability validation and patch testing..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.