Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by AppCheck. Rapid7 InsightAppSec is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Rapid7. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing WordPress, Drupal, or other CMS platforms need AppCheck CMS Security Scanning because it actually crawls modern JavaScript-heavy frontends instead of stopping at static HTML, catching XSS and IDOR flaws that traditional scanners miss. The scriptable browser interface handles multi-stage authentication, and continuous scanning with threat alerts keeps you honest between major releases. Skip this if your infrastructure is mostly API-first microservices with minimal CMS exposure; you'll pay for capabilities you don't need and gain less than a general-purpose DAST platform would offer.
Development teams and mid-market security ops will get the most from Rapid7 InsightAppSec because it handles API scanning alongside traditional web app testing without requiring separate tools or workflow context-switching. The tool covers 95+ attack types and integrates directly into Jira, meaning vulnerability triage happens where developers already live instead of in a standalone portal. Skip this if your organization needs SAST or supply-chain scanning; InsightAppSec is DAST-only and won't catch code-level risks before deployment.
CMS security scanner with DAST capabilities for web apps and infrastructure
DAST tool for automated web app and API vulnerability scanning and testing
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Common questions about comparing AppCheck CMS Security Scanning vs Rapid7 InsightAppSec for your dynamic application security testing needs.
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning: CMS security scanner with DAST capabilities for web apps and infrastructure. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include CMS-specific scan templates for multiple platforms, Browser-based crawling for modern web applications, Detection of 100,000+ known CVEs..
Rapid7 InsightAppSec: DAST tool for automated web app and API vulnerability scanning and testing. built by Rapid7. Core capabilities include Black-box security testing for web applications and APIs, Support for 95+ attack types, Attack Replay for vulnerability validation and patch testing..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning differentiates with CMS-specific scan templates for multiple platforms, Browser-based crawling for modern web applications, Detection of 100,000+ known CVEs. Rapid7 InsightAppSec differentiates with Black-box security testing for web applications and APIs, Support for 95+ attack types, Attack Replay for vulnerability validation and patch testing.
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning is developed by AppCheck. Rapid7 InsightAppSec is developed by Rapid7. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning integrates with Jira, TeamCity. Rapid7 InsightAppSec integrates with Atlassian Jira. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning and Rapid7 InsightAppSec serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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