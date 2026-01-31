Acunetix API Security Testing: API vulnerability scanning and testing for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs. built by Acunetix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Hidden and undocumented API discovery, REST API vulnerability scanning, SOAP API vulnerability scanning..

@hapi/crumb: CSRF crumb generation and validation tool for hapi framework..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.