Acunetix API Security Testing: API vulnerability scanning and testing for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs. built by Acunetix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Hidden and undocumented API discovery, REST API vulnerability scanning, SOAP API vulnerability scanning..

Arkose Labs Arkose Titan: Bot, AI agent, and fraud detection platform for digital user journeys. built by Arkose Labs. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI agent detection and classification, Account takeover prevention, Credential stuffing detection..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.