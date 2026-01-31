Acunetix API Security Testing is a commercial api security tool by Acunetix. Arcjet is a commercial api security tool by Arcjet. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams and AppSec programs managing REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs across multiple environments should pick Acunetix API Security Testing for its ability to discover hidden and undocumented endpoints that standard scanners miss, then validate them at scale through continuous automated scanning integrated into CI/CD pipelines. The tool's IAST sensor delivers server-side context during testing, which matters when you need to confirm whether a detected vulnerability actually executes or stays theoretical. This is less valuable for organizations still building API inventory or those needing manual penetration testing depth; Acunetix assumes you know what you're protecting and want to run it fast and often.
Developers building APIs and web services need bot and rate-limit protection that doesn't require security expertise to deploy, and Arcjet's SDK-first approach means you configure rules in code rather than wrestling with WAF consoles. The WebAssembly-based local execution runs decisions at the edge without sending traffic to external services, cutting latency and keeping you compliant with data residency constraints. Skip this if your primary concern is legacy OWASP Top 10 coverage on existing monolithic applications; Arcjet is built for modern application stacks, not retrofitting old infrastructure.
API vulnerability scanning and testing for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs
Developer-first security SDK for bot detection, rate limiting, and attack protection
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Common questions about comparing Acunetix API Security Testing vs Arcjet for your api security needs.
Acunetix API Security Testing: API vulnerability scanning and testing for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs. built by Acunetix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Hidden and undocumented API discovery, REST API vulnerability scanning, SOAP API vulnerability scanning..
Arcjet: Developer-first security SDK for bot detection, rate limiting, and attack protection. built by Arcjet. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shield WAF for OWASP Top 10 protection, Bot detection and protection, Rate limiting with dynamic quotas..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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