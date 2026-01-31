AcuityTec Data-Driven AML Solution: AML/CTF compliance platform with automated screening and transaction monitoring. built by AcuityTec. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Automated screening against 4,600+ sanctions lists including OFAC, UN, EU, DFAT, PEP, HM Treasury, Real-time transaction monitoring with rule-based engine, Multi-account detection through Global Risk Identification tool (GRID)..

ASPIA Audit Management: Web-based audit lifecycle management platform compliant with IIA standards. built by ASPIA Infotech Pvt. Ltd.. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Audit lifecycle management from planning to remediation, Automated audit data collection and analysis, Consolidated audit reporting with findings and recommendations..

Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.