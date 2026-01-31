AcuityTec Data-Driven AML Solution: AML/CTF compliance platform with automated screening and transaction monitoring. built by AcuityTec. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Automated screening against 4,600+ sanctions lists including OFAC, UN, EU, DFAT, PEP, HM Treasury, Real-time transaction monitoring with rule-based engine, Multi-account detection through Global Risk Identification tool (GRID)..

ARCON Security Compliance Management: Security compliance mgmt platform for IT risk detection and remediation. built by ARCON. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Automated risk scanning and assessment, Security and configuration assessments for databases, servers, OS, middleware, and network devices, Security drift management with baseline configuration monitoring..

Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.