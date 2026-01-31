AcuityTec Data-Driven AML Solution: AML/CTF compliance platform with automated screening and transaction monitoring. built by AcuityTec. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Automated screening against 4,600+ sanctions lists including OFAC, UN, EU, DFAT, PEP, HM Treasury, Real-time transaction monitoring with rule-based engine, Multi-account detection through Global Risk Identification tool (GRID)..

AI EdgeLabs Compliance Center: Automated compliance monitoring for CRA & NIS2 across edge-to-cloud infra. built by AI EdgeLabs. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Unified Risk Scoring Engine combining vulnerabilities, exploitability, asset criticality, and threat activity, Real-time compliance mapping to CRA and NIS 2 frameworks with percentage coverage tracking, Asset-Centric Impact Analysis with CVE, open port, and failed check drill-down..

Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.