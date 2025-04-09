Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Acuity Risk Management. Vanta Platform is a commercial compliance management tool by Vanta. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acuity Risk Management STREAM®
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in compliance checkbox work should seriously consider Acuity Risk Management STREAM® because it actually automates evidence collection across 50+ frameworks instead of just templating them. The platform covers 8 of 8 NIST CSF 2.0 Govern function areas, including the often-neglected supply chain risk management piece, and its continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations means you stop running manual audit prep sprints every quarter. Skip this if your organization has zero appetite for configuration work; the no-code flexibility that makes STREAM adaptable to your specific regulatory mix requires someone to actually do that adaptation.
Security and compliance leaders at startups and mid-market companies will get the most from Vanta Platform because it collapses the audit cycle from months to weeks through continuous monitoring instead of point-in-time assessments. The platform covers six core NIST GRC functions across governance, risk management, and policy enforcement, with particular strength in GV.RM and ID.RA where it automates the translation of regulatory requirements into actionable control workflows. Skip this if you need deep technical detection capabilities or forensic depth; Vanta is compliance-first and won't replace your SIEM or EDR.
Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring
Continuous GRC platform for security and compliance management
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Common questions about comparing Acuity Risk Management STREAM® vs Vanta Platform for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..
Vanta Platform: Continuous GRC platform for security and compliance management. built by Vanta. Core capabilities include Continuous compliance monitoring, SOC 2 audit support, Automated compliance workflows..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® differentiates with Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations. Vanta Platform differentiates with Continuous compliance monitoring, SOC 2 audit support, Automated compliance workflows.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® is developed by Acuity Risk Management. Vanta Platform is developed by Vanta. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® and Vanta Platform serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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