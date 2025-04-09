Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
6clicks GRC is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by 6clicks. Vanta Platform is a commercial compliance management tool by Vanta. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in spreadsheet-based compliance tracking will see immediate relief with 6clicks GRC, mainly because its unlimited-user pricing removes the per-seat math that makes traditional GRC tools prohibitively expensive at scale. The platform's Hailey AI automation handles control mapping across multiple frameworks simultaneously, and its Hub & Spoke federated architecture actually works for decentralized organizations rather than forcing everything into a single tenant. Skip this if your audit function demands deep forensic trails or if you need real-time threat intelligence integration; 6clicks excels at governance and vendor risk but treats detection as someone else's problem.
Security and compliance leaders at startups and mid-market companies will get the most from Vanta Platform because it collapses the audit cycle from months to weeks through continuous monitoring instead of point-in-time assessments. The platform covers six core NIST GRC functions across governance, risk management, and policy enforcement, with particular strength in GV.RM and ID.RA where it automates the translation of regulatory requirements into actionable control workflows. Skip this if you need deep technical detection capabilities or forensic depth; Vanta is compliance-first and won't replace your SIEM or EDR.
AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management
Continuous GRC platform for security and compliance management
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Common questions about comparing 6clicks GRC vs Vanta Platform for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..
Vanta Platform: Continuous GRC platform for security and compliance management. built by Vanta. Core capabilities include Continuous compliance monitoring, SOC 2 audit support, Automated compliance workflows..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
6clicks GRC differentiates with IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions. Vanta Platform differentiates with Continuous compliance monitoring, SOC 2 audit support, Automated compliance workflows.
6clicks GRC is developed by 6clicks. Vanta Platform is developed by Vanta. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
6clicks GRC and Vanta Platform serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases: both cover Security Audit. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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