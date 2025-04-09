Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..

IntelliGRC Platform: GRC platform for compliance management, gap analysis, and security posture. built by IntelliGRC. Core capabilities include Centralized compliance dashboard with status tracking and metrics, Document management system with evidence mapping, Automated System Security Plan generation..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.