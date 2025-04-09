Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Acuity Risk Management. IntelliGRC Platform is a commercial compliance management tool by IntelliGRC. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acuity Risk Management STREAM®
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in compliance checkbox work should seriously consider Acuity Risk Management STREAM® because it actually automates evidence collection across 50+ frameworks instead of just templating them. The platform covers 8 of 8 NIST CSF 2.0 Govern function areas, including the often-neglected supply chain risk management piece, and its continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations means you stop running manual audit prep sprints every quarter. Skip this if your organization has zero appetite for configuration work; the no-code flexibility that makes STREAM adaptable to your specific regulatory mix requires someone to actually do that adaptation.
Mid-market and SMB compliance teams drowning in manual evidence collection will see the fastest ROI from IntelliGRC Platform, specifically its automated gap analysis and System Security Plan generation that cuts weeks out of audit prep cycles. The platform covers 8 NIST CSF 2.0 functions across governance, risk, and continuous monitoring, with built-in STIG and configurable benchmark scanning that keeps compliance posture live instead of snapshot-based. Skip this if your organization needs deep detective capabilities or forensic depth; IntelliGRC is compliance-first and leans toward monitoring and policy enforcement over incident response workflows.
Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring
GRC platform for compliance management, gap analysis, and security posture.
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Common questions about comparing Acuity Risk Management STREAM® vs IntelliGRC Platform for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..
IntelliGRC Platform: GRC platform for compliance management, gap analysis, and security posture. built by IntelliGRC. Core capabilities include Centralized compliance dashboard with status tracking and metrics, Document management system with evidence mapping, Automated System Security Plan generation..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® differentiates with Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations. IntelliGRC Platform differentiates with Centralized compliance dashboard with status tracking and metrics, Document management system with evidence mapping, Automated System Security Plan generation.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® is developed by Acuity Risk Management. IntelliGRC Platform is developed by IntelliGRC. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® and IntelliGRC Platform serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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