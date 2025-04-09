6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..

IntelliGRC Platform: GRC platform for compliance management, gap analysis, and security posture. built by IntelliGRC. Core capabilities include Centralized compliance dashboard with status tracking and metrics, Document management system with evidence mapping, Automated System Security Plan generation..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.