Active Directory Control Paths is a free identity governance and administration tool. AWS IAM Policy Generator for AWS CDK is a free identity governance and administration tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Identity and access teams in mid-sized organizations running on-premises Active Directory will get the most from Active Directory Control Paths because it surfaces privilege escalation routes that standard AD auditing tools simply don't visualize. The tool is free and maintains 680 GitHub stars, meaning it's been battle-tested by actual practitioners who've contributed hardening feedback over years. Skip this if your environment is mostly cloud-native or you need a commercial vendor to sign an SLA; this is a single-purpose graph analyzer that requires you to interpret what you find and act independently.
AWS IAM Policy Generator for AWS CDK
Infrastructure teams building on AWS with TypeScript or Node.js will get real value from AWS IAM Policy Generator for AWS CDK because it eliminates the manual work of writing least-privilege policies by hand, replacing guesswork with predefined constants tied directly to your infrastructure code. The 154 GitHub stars and active maintenance signal this is genuinely used in production, not abandoned. Skip this if your organization hasn't committed to CDK or still manages IAM through the console; the payoff only materializes when policy generation is baked into your deployment pipeline.
A tool for analyzing and visualizing control relationships and privilege escalation paths within Active Directory environments using graph-based representations.
A NodeJS/TypeScript library that generates IAM Policy Actions Statements for AWS services with predefined constants and factory classes for AWS CDK integration.
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Common questions about comparing Active Directory Control Paths vs AWS IAM Policy Generator for AWS CDK for your identity governance and administration needs.
Active Directory Control Paths: A tool for analyzing and visualizing control relationships and privilege escalation paths within Active Directory environments using graph-based representations..
AWS IAM Policy Generator for AWS CDK: A NodeJS/TypeScript library that generates IAM Policy Actions Statements for AWS services with predefined constants and factory classes for AWS CDK integration..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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