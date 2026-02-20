Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..

AWS IAM Policy Generator for AWS CDK: A NodeJS/TypeScript library that generates IAM Policy Actions Statements for AWS services with predefined constants and factory classes for AWS CDK integration..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.