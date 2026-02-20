Abbey Labs is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Abbey Labs. Active Directory Control Paths is a free identity governance and administration tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Infrastructure teams managing Terraform-deployed cloud resources across multiple platforms should pick Abbey Labs for access governance that actually integrates with your infrastructure-as-code workflow instead of bolting on afterward. Its Git-based policy versioning and CI/CD integration mean access controls live alongside your Terraform definitions, reducing the disconnect between what your IaC declares and what your identity system enforces. Not the right fit for organizations without substantial Terraform footprints or those needing deep integrations with legacy on-premises systems beyond Active Directory.
Active Directory Control Paths
Identity and access teams in mid-sized organizations running on-premises Active Directory will get the most from Active Directory Control Paths because it surfaces privilege escalation routes that standard AD auditing tools simply don't visualize. The tool is free and maintains 680 GitHub stars, meaning it's been battle-tested by actual practitioners who've contributed hardening feedback over years. Skip this if your environment is mostly cloud-native or you need a commercial vendor to sign an SLA; this is a single-purpose graph analyzer that requires you to interpret what you find and act independently.
Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows.
A tool for analyzing and visualizing control relationships and privilege escalation paths within Active Directory environments using graph-based representations.
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Common questions about comparing Abbey Labs vs Active Directory Control Paths for your identity governance and administration needs.
Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..
Active Directory Control Paths: A tool for analyzing and visualizing control relationships and privilege escalation paths within Active Directory environments using graph-based representations..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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