Active Directory Control Paths is a free identity governance and administration tool. AWS IAM Access Analyzer is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Identity and access teams in mid-sized organizations running on-premises Active Directory will get the most from Active Directory Control Paths because it surfaces privilege escalation routes that standard AD auditing tools simply don't visualize. The tool is free and maintains 680 GitHub stars, meaning it's been battle-tested by actual practitioners who've contributed hardening feedback over years. Skip this if your environment is mostly cloud-native or you need a commercial vendor to sign an SLA; this is a single-purpose graph analyzer that requires you to interpret what you find and act independently.
Teams managing large AWS environments who need to eliminate excess IAM permissions without manual policy review will find AWS IAM Access Analyzer indispensable; it surfaces unused access across your account ecosystem and validates least privilege automatically. The tool covers NIST PR.AA and ID.AM functions directly, catching the permission creep that auditors flag every time. Skip this if your organization runs mostly outside AWS or treats IAM governance as a once-yearly compliance checkbox rather than ongoing hygiene.
A tool for analyzing and visualizing control relationships and privilege escalation paths within Active Directory environments using graph-based representations.
AWS IAM Access Analyzer is a tool for implementing and maintaining least privilege access in AWS environments through automated analysis and validation of IAM policies and permissions.
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Common questions about comparing Active Directory Control Paths vs AWS IAM Access Analyzer for your identity governance and administration needs.
Active Directory Control Paths: A tool for analyzing and visualizing control relationships and privilege escalation paths within Active Directory environments using graph-based representations..
AWS IAM Access Analyzer: AWS IAM Access Analyzer is a tool for implementing and maintaining least privilege access in AWS environments through automated analysis and validation of IAM policies and permissions. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. headquartered in United States..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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