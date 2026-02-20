Mid-market and enterprise teams wrestling with shadow access and permission creep will find real value in Aceiss for GitHub, where it monitors repository access patterns continuously rather than waiting for annual reviews. The agent-based approach delivers visibility into unauthorized access attempts and anomalous privilege combinations that rules-based systems miss, directly addressing NIST DE.CM and PR.AA. Skip this if you need broad IAM federation or SSO enforcement across your entire infrastructure; Aceiss is narrowly focused on detecting access anomalies after the fact, not preventing bad access decisions upfront.