Active Cypher Cypher Scout is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Active Cypher. Active Directory Control Paths is a free identity governance and administration tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in Active Directory and Azure AD permission creep will find immediate value in Cypher Scout because it runs standalone from a file server with zero installation friction, then delivers prioritized remediation guidance aligned to Microsoft best practices. The tool covers ID.AM, ID.RA, and PR.AA across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it surfaces both what's misconfigured and why it matters to access control posture. Skip this if you need deep integration with PAM platforms or role mining automation; Cypher Scout audits and advises, it doesn't orchestrate remediation at scale.
Active Directory Control Paths
Identity and access teams in mid-sized organizations running on-premises Active Directory will get the most from Active Directory Control Paths because it surfaces privilege escalation routes that standard AD auditing tools simply don't visualize. The tool is free and maintains 680 GitHub stars, meaning it's been battle-tested by actual practitioners who've contributed hardening feedback over years. Skip this if your environment is mostly cloud-native or you need a commercial vendor to sign an SLA; this is a single-purpose graph analyzer that requires you to interpret what you find and act independently.
AD/Azure AD risk identification and auditing tool for file server environments.
A tool for analyzing and visualizing control relationships and privilege escalation paths within Active Directory environments using graph-based representations.
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Common questions about comparing Active Cypher Cypher Scout vs Active Directory Control Paths for your identity governance and administration needs.
Active Cypher Cypher Scout: AD/Azure AD risk identification and auditing tool for file server environments. built by Active Cypher. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous risk identification in Active Directory and Azure AD environments, Security inspection and auditing of user accounts to reveal gaps, Online reporting on identified security issues..
Active Directory Control Paths: A tool for analyzing and visualizing control relationships and privilege escalation paths within Active Directory environments using graph-based representations..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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