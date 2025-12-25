Accops HyLabs: Virtual ICT lab management platform for educational institutions and L&D orgs. built by Accops. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Automated ICT lab provisioning based on university schedules, Self-service portal for faculty and students, Curriculum-based and time-based lab access..

Active Cypher Cypher Scout: AD/Azure AD risk identification and auditing tool for file server environments. built by Active Cypher. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous risk identification in Active Directory and Azure AD environments, Security inspection and auditing of user accounts to reveal gaps, Online reporting on identified security issues..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.