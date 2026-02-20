Aceiss: Access security platform detecting unauthorized user access via continuous monitoring. built by Aceiss. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous control monitoring of user accounts, permissions, and activity via agent installation, Risk assessments identifying unauthorized access patterns, anomalous behavior, and dangerous privilege combinations, Real-time visibility and analytics over user access privileges across the organization..

Active Cypher Cypher Scout: AD/Azure AD risk identification and auditing tool for file server environments. built by Active Cypher. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous risk identification in Active Directory and Azure AD environments, Security inspection and auditing of user accounts to reveal gaps, Online reporting on identified security issues..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.