Action1 Vulnerability Management: Cloud-native vuln mgmt platform with automated patching & remediation. built by Action1. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability assessment across Windows, macOS, and Linux, Automated OS and third-party application patching, VPN-free remote endpoint management..

Armis Centrix™ for VIPR: Healthcare-focused vuln mgmt platform for medical device security & risk prioritization. built by Armis. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time medical device inventory and visibility, Vulnerability detection and deduplication, Clinical Impact Score for patient safety prioritization..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.